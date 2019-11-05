Austrian referees to control APOEL vs Qarabag match in UEFA Europa League

Austrian referees to control APOEL vs Qarabag match in UEFA Europa League

Austrian referee Manuel Schuettengruber will referee a game between Cypriot APOEL FC and Azerbaijan`s Qarabag in the Matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Schuettengruber will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Roland Brandner and Robert Steinacher. Christopher Jaeger will be the fourth official of the game.

The match will be held at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia at 21:55 Baku time on November 7.

News.Az

