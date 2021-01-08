Yandex metrika counter

Avalanche collapses in Norilsk, five people feared under snow, including two kids

  • Region
  • Share
Avalanche collapses in Norilsk, five people feared under snow, including two kids

An avalanche has collapsed near Norilsk, with five people feared trapped under the snow, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"An avalanche has collapsed near Norilsk, with preliminarily five people, including two kids, [being] trapped under the snow," the source said.

A representative of the press service of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS that a snowdrift occurred in the area of the ski resort Gora Otdelnaya (Separated Mountain) at 8:30 pm Moscow time. Five houses with people inside were snowed in.

People could only be in one out of five avalanched houses at Gora Otdelnaya (Separated Mountain) ski resort in Norilsk, a source in the press service of the regional office of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, people were probably in one house," the source said.

A source in emergency services told TASS that a family with kids was staying in it.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      