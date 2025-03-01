Avalanche in India kills four, five remain missing

At least four people died from their injuries in India after an avalanche struck a remote border area, officials reported on Saturday.

Rescuers have deployed helicopters to search for the remaining five missing individuals, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A total of 55 workers were buried under snow and debris after the avalanche hit a construction camp on Friday near Mana village on the border with Tibet in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Indian army said 50 people were initially rescued, but among them four succumbed to their injuries.

"Unfortunately, four injured persons have been confirmed as fatal casualty," they said.

