AVCIYA presents interim report on elections to parliament

The election headquarters of the Association for Civil Society Development in Azerbaijan (AVCIYA) presented interim report (06.12.2019-04.02.2019) on the long-term observation of elections to Azerbaijani Parliament. Head of the AVCIYA election headquarters Muharram Zulfugarli told that the report consisted of the sections as general information, voter lists, the activity of the electoral administration, the results on the media monitoring by AVCIYA, information on the participation of AVCIYA in elections and referendums, secki-2020.az reports.

According to him, the review of the report provides a brief overview of the elections held in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, following the restoration of state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, from October 18, 1991 to the present day: “This section also contains information on the recommendations of Western governments regarding elections”.

It is mentioned that the delegation of the European Parliament made 7 (2013), OSCE ODIHR 27 (2008) and 17 (2010), 20 (2013), 40 (August, 2015 – mainly repeating previous), PACE 4 (2008 - summer session) recommendations regarding the report titled “Activity of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan”.

As the analysis reveals, most of these recommendations are based on the advice of the Venice Commission of the European Council on additions and amendments to the Electoral Code in 2003-2008 and many of the new recommendations are the reiteration of previous ones. 91 additions and amendments were made to Article 145 of the Azerbaijani Election Code on June 2, 2008, taking into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission of the European Council and several local and international organizations. In general, about 200 different articles of the Election Code were changed and/or amended in 2003-2015, or a whole article was excluded from the Code. ”

Zulfugarli stressed that AVCIYA has organized trainings in Shamakhi, Shirvan, Ganja, Mingachevir, Guba, Sumgayit and Baku in order to inform people on the pre-election period: “AVCIYA restored its regional offices in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shirvan and published instruction booklets and 2 books titled “OPINIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS - Comparative analysis of missions from European Parliament, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), OSCE PA, The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Venice Commission of European Council on elections hold in Azerbaijani Republic”.

In addition, Association monitored media through two periods (I period 06.12.2019 - 16.01.2020, II period 07-31.01.2020).

AVCIYA believes that the current legislation, socio-political situation on the eve of the elections and stability allow to conduct fair and transparent elections. AVCIYA election headquarters continues to operate in accordance with its action program”.

