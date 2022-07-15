Average annual inflation was 12.9% in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-June of this year, inflation in Azerbaijan was 12.9%, including the price index for food products increased by 19%, said Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy during a meeting dedicated to the results of the six months of this year under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

According to him, in this regard, the plan of special measures on anti-inflation policy has been approved and is being implemented in the country.

"Within the framework of that action plan, comprehensive measures are taken to ensure healthy competition in the food markets and prevent price manipulation, to protect the level of self-sufficiency in the domestic market for food products included in the minimum consumption basket, to ensure the stability of imports and effective export control of these products, and to expand their domestic production. is being implemented," the minister said.

News.Az