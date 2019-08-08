Average monthly salary increases in Azerbaijan in Jan.-June 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of July 1, 2019, the number of hired employees in the Azerbaijani economy increased by 4.4 percent and exceeded 1.6 million people compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Some 903,400 of people were employed in the public sector, while 710,300 people - in the private sector.

Of the total number of employees, 20.6 percent of people were employed in education sector, 18 percent - in trade sector, 13.2 percent - in industrial sector, 8.3 percent - in healthcare sector and social services sector, 6.9 percent - in governance and defense, 7.5 percent – construction sector, 4.6 percent - transportation and storage services sector.

Some 3.4 percent of people were engaged in professional, scientific and technical activity, 3.3 percent - in agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors, 1.6 percent - in finance and insurance sectors and 12.6 percent in other sectors of the economy.

The average monthly salary increased by 8.2 percent and amounted to 585.2 manats in the country in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

The average monthly salary was higher in mining, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, technical, information and communication, construction, as well as transportation and storage services sectors.

News.Az

