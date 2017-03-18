Average monthly salary increases in Georgia, surpasses 1,000 GEL

+ ↺ − 16 px

People are earning more money in Georgia than before, show the latest quarterly figures from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016 the average monthly salary in Georgia was 1,065.9 GEL (about $429/€400*) – 85 GEL more than the previous quarter, according to agenda.ge.

Men earned almost 512 GEL more than women each month, showed the figures.

In 2016 Q4, female workers earned an average salary of 795.2 GEL (about $320/€298*) per month, while male workers earned 1,306.6 GEL (about $526/€490*), said Geostat.

In Q4 2016 the average monthly salary per sector was:

Financial intermediation – 2,023.9 GEL

Construction – 1,643.6 GEL

Public administration – 1,213.2 GEL

Mining and quarrying – 1,328.4 GEL

Transport and communication – 1,346.8 GEL

Production and distribution of electricity, gas and water – 1,255.3 GEL

Real estate, renting and business activities – 1,375.7 GEL

Fishing – 1,096.6 GEL

Health and social work – 989.2 GEL

Manufacturing – 902.4 GEL

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and personal, household goods – 977.1 GEL

Other community, social and personal service activities – 875.6 GEL

Hotels and restaurants – 896.9 GEL

Agriculture, hunting and forestry – 660.7 GEL

Education – 589.2 GEL

Geostat further revealed that a person needed at least 168.1 GEL to support themselves in Georgia each month.

The minimum subsistence level is calculated based on the minimum cost of items in the food basket, defined by Georgian law since 2004. The indicator did not include monthly mortgage or rent costs, or utility bills.

For the average consumer, the minimum subsistence level was 148.9 GEL in February, while an average family needed at least 282.1 GEL to survive.

News.Az

News.Az