Aviation of Azerbaijan Air Forces leaves for Turkey

Aviation of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan left for Turkey to participate in the "TurAz Falcon-2018" exercise.

According to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the aviation, flight and technical staff of the Air Force of Azerbaijan left for the airbase in Konya (Turkey) to take part in the "TurAz Falcon-2018" joint flight-tactical exercise that will start on September 3, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

Two MiG-29 fighters and three Su-25 attack aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan will participate in joint exercises that will be held until September 14.

