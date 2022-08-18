Aviation security issues discussed in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport has hosted a regular meeting of the interdepartmental commission on aviation security, News.Az reports.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan, security agencies on air transport and aviation entities.

During the meeting, participants discussed the challenges facing civil aviation around the world today, and a number of key issues for ensuring aviation security in the passenger and cargo terminals of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, and identified the main priorities of development of aviation security in the future.

The meeting stressed the need for the widespread introduction of a culture of aviation safety and the importance of ensuring aviation security as a top priority for Azerbaijan Airlines.

All structures of AZAL in coordination with other agencies will continue to pay close attention to this issue.

News.Az