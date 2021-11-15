Avishai Cohen trio to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

Avishai Cohen trio to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert of Avishai Cohen trio will be held at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Center on December 6, News.Az reports.

Avishai Cohen (bassist), pianist Elchin Shirinov and drummer Roni Kaspi will perform at the concert, which will bring together jazz lovers.

Cohen was born in Israel and works in the US. His musical works have gained popularity and attracted jazz fans.

Avishai Cohen trio will present a composition from the "Arvoles" album at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Azerbaijani pianist and composer Elchin Shirinov will also appear on the stage. He has worked closely with Avishai Cohen for the past three years. The trio has gained popularity in the world.

Drummer Roni Kaspi, born in Israel and currently residing in the US, has performed in Mexico, Canada and other countries.

Tickets for Avishai Cohen trio concert are sold at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the website www.iTicket.az and at the box offices of the city.

People having a COVID passport (COVID-19 vaccination certificate or COVID-19 immunity certificate) are allowed to enter the concert hall.

News.Az