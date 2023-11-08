Awareness campaign on Azerbaijan’s Victory Day held in New York (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An awareness campaign dedicated to November 8th -Victory Day of Azerbaijan was held on the famous Times Square and other parts of New York, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

Mobile LED Screen Vehicle displaying slogans and brief information, "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan is a multicultural country!", "Azerbaijan is the homeland of a number of ethnic and national minorities!" drove through the central streets of New York.

The awareness campaign drew attention to the problem of landmines in the territories of Azerbaijan, to the fact that accurate maps have not been presented so far, and hundreds of Azerbaijanis have become victims of landmines. Statistic information regarding landmines, as well as slogans "Life free from landmines!", "From Karabakh to the world: say NO to landmines!", "Remember the losses of Karabakh: Voice for a mine-free world!" were displayed on the screens.

City residents were given additional information about Azerbaijan.

News.Az