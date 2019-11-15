"AWAUK Inspirational talk": Overcoming sexism at workplace and society

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another "AWAUK Inspirational talk" event arranged by AWAUK Committee took place in London last week.

The speaker of the event Nargiz Mammadova is a serving officer in the City of Westminster and holds the title of Master of Science in Business Management. Prior to joining the police Nargiz spent over 4 years researching Human Trafficking and Sexual exploitation and is now one of the Subject Matter Experts. Met Police Officer, Nargiz Mammadova, was highlighting the following topics: sexism in the workplace, life, and society, gender-based stereotypes violence and ways of reduction of gender-based violence, equal pay rights, gender pay gap, paternity leave, woman empowerment and role of women in that process.

How some cultural aspects prevent and put off young women from joining this occupation, why being a police officer for example is still counting as a traditional profession for a specific gender in some cultures, where and why the history of non-equality at work and society started - these and many more questions were touched at the event.

