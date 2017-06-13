Ayatollah Khamenei: US behind Middle East insecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the US is responsible for instability in the Middle East.

The Leader made the remarks on Monday while addressing a gathering of high-ranking Iranian officials, according to PressTV.

Referring to Washington’s role in the establishment and military support of the Daesh terrorist group, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that “the claims of establishing an anti-Daesh coalition are lies.” He added that the US is only against an “uncontrolled Daesh” and will oppose anybody who tries to really destroy the Takfiri terrorists.

The Leader also noted that the recent accusations by US President Donald Trump over Iran supporting terrorism were preposterous.

