AZAL aircraft operating on Baku-Tbilisi route returns to airport of departure

The captain of the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines operating flight J2-8229 on the Baku-Tbilisi route decided to return to the airport of departure, News.Az reports citing the air carrier's press service.

The reason was unfavorable weather near the airport in Tbilisi (heavy fog).

The plane successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 08:05 local time.

Passengers on this flight will fly to Tbilisi after weather conditions in the city improve.

