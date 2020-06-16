AZAL appeals to passengers of Baku-Istanbul flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passengers flying from Baku to Istanbul on June 17 and 18 must pass the COVID-19 test before the flight.

A list of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) can be found below:

- Inci Laboratories, Bulbul Avenue, 40. Contact number: +994 51 229 49 80

- Referans Clinical Laboratory Centre, Mirzabala Mammadzade str. Contact number: +994 70 653 00 33

- Memorial Clinic, Gara Garayev Avenue, 38a. Contact number: +994 12 520 30 40

According to the rules, a certificate of COVID-19 testing must be issued no more than 48 hours before departure. Passengers will be able to board the flight only after presenting a certificate proving negative test result.

The Baku-Istanbul flight will be served through the Terminal 1.

To recap, on June 17 and 18, “Azerbaijan Airlines” will perform two special flights on the Baku-Istanbul-Baku route.

150 passengers will be accepted for flight in each direction.

For the Baku-Istanbul flight, tickets can be purchased both by citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey (or persons holding a residence permit in this country). Only citizens of Azerbaijan will be allowed on the Istanbul-Baku flight.

When departing from Istanbul airport, at the check-in counter, you will need to present a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result issued by the Istanbul clinic - “Memorial Sağlık Grubu”, and received no later than 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure. Note that this clinic is recommended for coronavirus testing by the Ministry of Health of Turkey.

AZAL calls upon passengers to treat the requirements and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters and the World Health Organization aimed at combatting COVID-19 with utmost importance.

In turn, the airline and airport personnel will do their utmost to make flights as safe and comfortable as possible, and call upon passengers to travel only when absolutely necessary.

News.Az