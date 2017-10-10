AZAL buys new airplanes

+ ↺ − 16 px

CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plans to sign a contract for the purchase of four Boeing 787 Dreamliners before the end of the year.

AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov said at the VII Caspian Air Cargo Summit in Baku on Tuesday that two more Boeing 747-8 F will be purchased for Silk Way Airlines.

"Currently, preparatory work is being done to purchase these planes," Asgarov added.

At the moment, the head of the company continued, Azerbaijan has Boeing 747, Boeing 787, Boeing 767, Airbus 340, Airbus 320, Airbus 319 and Embraer 190.

"I would also like to remind you that we signed a contract for the purchase of 10 modern Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. These planes will be put into operation as early as 2018," AZAL president said.

Other 10 Boeing 747s, including five Boeing 747-8 F are at the disposal of Silk Way Airlines, he said.

"Today Silk Way Airlines provides air travel to 60 countries, including 37 permanent destinations. I must note that over the past year, the airline opened 11 new destinations, including Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, as well as Hong Kong-Singapore flights over the Pacific ocean," Asgarov said.

The VII Caspian Air Cargo Summit is held in Baku on October 9-11. About 250 representatives of civil aviation, cargo transportation and logistics from around the world take part in the event.

News.Az

