AZAL changes route on flights from Baku to Moscow

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has changed the route on flights from Baku to Moscow, the air carrier told News.Az.

AZAL noted that the relevant decision was made due to the restriction of civil flights in certain areas of Russian airspace.

"The airline will operate a Baku-Moscow-Baku flight through the territory of Kazakhstan, which will lead to an increase in flight time. The estimated flight time will be 3 hours and 20 minutes," the air carrier added.

