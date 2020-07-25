AZAL delivers 117 Azerbaijani citizens by charter flight from Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan continues to perform charter flights to return our compatriots to the homeland. On the evening of July 24, 117 citizens of Azerbaijan were delivered from Almaty by a charter flight performed by AZAL.

Passengers who presented a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result were allowed to board the flight. Upon arrival, all passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation.

To recap, the charter flights are operated according to the pre-agreed plan of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az