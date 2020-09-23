AZAL launches special flights to Ankara and Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National flag carrier of Azerbaijan starting to operate special flights from Baku to two more cities of Turkey - Ankara, and Antalya.

The flights to the capital of Turkey, Ankara, are scheduled to be operated from September 28, twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays.

Special flights to Antalya will be operated on Wednesdays starting from September 30.

To recap, AZAL continues to operate flights to Istanbul 11 times per week.

Ticket booking for all Turkey directions is open on the official website of the airline (www.azal.az), as well as in the airline's accredited agencies.

According to the rules applied to the special flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, only passengers tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to board the flights.

The list of Baku laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics.

When departing from Turkey, passengers can pass the COVID-19 test in one of the “Memorial Sağlık Grubu” clinics or other clinics from the list available on the website of the Ministry of Health of Turkey: https://covid19.saglik.gov.tr/TR-68720/covid-19-yetkilendirilmis-tani-laboratuvarlari-listesi.html.

Following the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights in Baku will have to self-isolate for two weeks. For this, during the flight, they will need to fill out a declaration indicating the address of residence at which they can self-insolate.

It should be noted that on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules apply both at the airports of departure and arrival and onboard the aircraft. “Azerbaijan Airlines” prepared a video instruction available at https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U

News.Az