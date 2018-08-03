AZAL makes changes to flight schedules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has made changes to the schedule of flights from Baku to Moscow, Baghdad and Bodrum. Report was informed in the press service of AZAL.

According to Report, the following changes were made to the schedule on August 3, 2018:

J2 852 Baku-Moscow from 10:40 to 17:00

J2 5011 Baku-Baghdad from 19:00 to 01:00 (next day)

J2 023 Baku-Bodrum from 10:00 to 14:00

J2 851 Moscow-Baku from 14:50 to 20:10

J2 5012 Baghdad-Baku from 22:45 to 03:45 (next day)

J2 024 Bodrum-Baku from 14:15 to 18:15

* local time indicated.

News.Az

News.Az