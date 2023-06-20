AZAL named best airline in Central Asia and CIS for 12th time

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZAL has once again confirmed its high status by being named the best regional airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the prestigious World Airline Awards 2023, News.Az reports.

The airline has won the prestigious award for a record twelfth times, confirming its market leadership in the region and its ongoing commitment to excellent customer service. This remarkable achievement underlines AZAL's well-established reputation and demonstrates its strong position in the industry.

The award ceremony was held on June 20 as part of the Paris Air Show.

“Congratulations to the management and employees of Azerbaijan Airlines for the important achievement of winning the nomination for the best regional airline in Central Asia and the CIS for a record twelfth time. It is a remarkable example of consistency, especially given the increasing competition in the region,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.

In turn, the President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov noted: “We are proud that AZAL maintains a high level of quality and remains one of the leaders in the industry in the region. AZAL will continue to strive for new heights and offer passengers only the best service. We thank our customers for their trust and the entire AZAL team for their hard work and dedication to the airline.”

The World Airline Awards has the unofficial status of the “Oscars of the aviation industry”. It has been awarded annually since 1999 by the British consulting agency Skytrax, the leading global authority on airline and airport service quality.

News.Az