AZAL offers discounts on flights to Almaty and Astana

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched another discount campaign on the eve of the Novruz holiday. On the pre-holiday Tuesday, known as “Od çərşənbəsi” (Fire Tuesday), the airline offers discounted prices on tickets to Almaty and Astana.

Special rates apply to ticket purchases made on March 5, with travel dates valid between April 1 and May 31, 2024, excluding peak travel periods.

For flights to Astana, one-way tickets are ₼169, and round-trip tickets are ₼338. Travel to Almaty can be booked at ₼239 for one way and ₼399 for round trip.

The ticket prices for these destinations include airport taxes. The number of discounted tickets is limited.

Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticket price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website https://www.azal.az/en/, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.

