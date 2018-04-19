AZAL opens three new destinations within summer flight schedule

AZAL opens three new destinations within summer flight schedule

Azerbaijan Airlines will launch direct flights to new destinations of its route map within its summer flight schedule, the company said in a message on its website, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The flights will be carried out to Saudi Arabia's Dammam and Riyadh from June 15 to September 1, as well as to Montenegro's Tivat from July 5 to September 15.

The air ticket includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.

The flights will be operated on Airbus A320 airliners.

News.Az

News.Az