AZAL presents its new regular flight in Almaty

In Almaty Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) held a presentation of its new regular Baku-Almaty-Baku route for travel operators and agents of Kazakhstan, according to the press service of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines.

Head of the AZAL Marketing and Production Department, Fuad Yusifov made an opening speech. He noted that the new destination of the National Airline was very successful, and with each new flight there is an increase in load on both directions.

According to him, Baku-Almaty-Baku flights are operated twice a week. Departure from Baku is on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from Almaty - on Wednesdays and Sundays. AZAL’s general partner in Kazakhstan is Nur Ai & Co tourism company.

Representative for Almaty of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan Ramil Rzayev and the head of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Kazakhstan Abulfaz Khamedov also spoke at the event. In their speeches, they streesed that the opening of the new destination will contribute to the development of tourism and bilateral relations between the two countries.

In his presentation, manager for AZAL route network development, Ruslan Abdullayev spoke about the benefits for passengers and travel agents. Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities were presented by Fidan Akhundzade, regional manager for the CIS countries of Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, as well as by Narmina Aghayeva, specialist on domestic tourism of Silk Way Travel tourism company.

Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport Elnur Zulfugarov spoke about the possibilities and advantages of the main airport of Azerbaijan, calling on other airlines of Kazakhstan to open direct flights to Baku.

It should be noted that with its stands Azerbaijan Airlines, Heydar Aliyev International Airport and SW Travel tourism company were also represented at the KITF-2019 tourism exhibition in Almaty from April 17 to 19.

News.Az

