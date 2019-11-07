AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew

+ ↺ − 16 px

A traditional general meeting of Azerbaijani civil aviation’s flight crew was held on on November 7, 2019.

The meeting was opened by AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov, who underlined President Ilham Aliyev’s constant care and attention to Azerbaijani civil aviation. Thanks to this, civil aviation has become one of the leading sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy.

According to Jahangir Asgarov, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan has gained an international reputation for its reliable, efficient and comfortable passenger transportation. According to the recent World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2019, Azerbaijan ranked 12th among 141 countries on the Efficiency Index of air transport services, surpassing such developed countries as France, Germany, England, Austria and others.

The President of AZAL expressed gratitude to the flight crew for their professionalism and contribution to the development of civil aviation.

"As the national leader Heydar Aliyev said, the most important task of civil aviation is to ensure flight safety. Our pilots are coping with this task perfectly and today they are deservedly called one of the most professional in the world," – Jahangir Asgarov said.

The event continued with discussions, among which the issues of enhancing flight safety, operation of modern aircraft, use of new technologies, increasing qualifications of the crew were touched upon.

The President of AZAL awarded the distinguished pilots and presented them with memorable gifts.

News.Az

News.Az