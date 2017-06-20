AZAL purchases four B787-Dreamliner aircrafts

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The decision to order additional 787 Dreamliners represents significant growth opportunities for Azerbaijan Airlines."

Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) announced its intention to purchase four Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircrafts, which are estimated at approximately $918 million, today at the air show in Paris.

Information about dates of order and delivery of the aircrafts will be posted to Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.

"The decision to order additional 787 Dreamliners represents significant growth opportunities for Azerbaijan Airlines," said Jahangir Askerov, president of AZAL. "As one of the leading CIS carriers, we look forward to expanding our network with proven performance capabilities that the 787 provides."



"Today’s agreement opens a new chapter in our partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines," said Marty Bentrott, vice-president of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia and Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are confident that the market-leading efficiency and comfort of their new 787 Dreamliners will contribute to Azerbaijan’s fleet modernization plans."



Azerbaijan Airlines is a major air carrier and one of the leaders of the aviation community of the CIS countries. Total route network of the airline is 40 destinations in 25 countries.



In 2016, Azerbaijan Airlines carried over two million passengers. Azerbaijan Airlines currently operates two Boeing 787 Dreamliners as well as a fleet of Boeing 757 and 767 airplanes.

News.Az

News.Az