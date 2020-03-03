AZAL starts to carry out disinfection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taking into account the possibility of spreading coronavirus in Azerbaijan, which originated in China, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has started to carry out the disinfection, according to AZAL's press service.

Disinfection is carried out at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as in AZAL’s passenger aircraft.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 70 countries.

