AZAL to increase frequency of flight operated from Baku to Antalya

AZAL to increase frequency of flight operated from Baku to Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) increases the frequency of flights on the Baku-Antalya-Baku route within the 2022 summer season, the air carrier's press service told News.Az.

Starting from 2 July, the air carrier launches additional flights (J2- 027/028) on this route, which will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Taking into consideration the additional flights introduced, the frequency of flights operated on this route will increase to 19 per week.

In connection with the introduction of additional flights on this route, “Azerbaijan Airlines” has made changes to the departure and arrival times of flights J2- 125/126.

Thus, flights from Baku to Antalya will depart at 14:30 (on Mondays and Fridays) and at 15:20 (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays).

Flights from Antalya to Baku will arrive at 17:25 (on Mondays), 18:20 (on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), 17:30 (on Fridays) and 18:30 (on Saturdays).

Tickets for these and other flights operated by AZAL can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the accredited agencies of the air carrier.

Passengers who meet the conditions of carriage and are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for carriage on these flights.

Before the flight, all passengers planning to travel to Turkey are advised to familiarize themselves with the rules of entry to Turkey available at https://www.azal.az/ru/information/covid-turkey.

For information on entry requirements to Azerbaijan, please visit: https://www.azal.az/ru/information/covid-azerbaijan.

News.Az