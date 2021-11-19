AZAL to start operating flights to another airport in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from December 1, the flag carrier of Azerbaijan will launch special flights to another airport of Moscow - Vnukovo (VKO), News.Az reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Starting from this date, the frequency of flights performed to Domodedovo Airport (DME) will also increase. Flights to both airports will be operated daily. Thus, the total frequency of flights operated from Baku to the capital of Russia will be increased to 14 flights per week.

Flight tickets for these and other flights performed by AZAL can be booked on the official website of the airline, as well as at the air carrier's accredited agencies.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Before flying, all passengers planning to travel to Russia are recommended to familiarize themselves with the rules and restrictions being in force in that country. The relevant information is published on the website of airline.

All foreign citizens entering Russia must download the “Traveling without COVID-19” mobile application to their smartphones and upload the result of their PCR test into it.

Information on the rules for entering Azerbaijan can be found here.

When flying from Moscow to Baku, passengers should familiarize themselves with the rules of entry to Azerbaijan and can get tested for COVID-19 in one of the clinics or laboratories listed on the website of the air carrier. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport.

Passengers traveling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to the flight departure.

News.Az