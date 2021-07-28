AZAL to start testing IATA travel pass application on most popular destinations (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The flag carrier of Azerbaijan will conduct testing of the IATA Travel Pass on its most popular flights in August of this year.

The IATA Travel Pass app is a digital travel pass that can be installed on smartphones and contains all the information about passengers’ health necessary for the flight, including their COVID-19 test results and in future also information regarding vaccination. The application will help to reduce the time for pre-flight formalities.

Passengers travelling on the below flights will be the first to test the IATA Travel Pass app:

AZAL - Baku-Istanbul-Baku (GYD-IST-GYD)

AZAL - Baku-Moscow-Baku (GYD-DME-GYD)

Buta Airways - Baku-Istanbul-Baku (GYD-SAW-GYD)

Buta Airways - Baku-Zhukovsky-Baku (GYD-ZIA-GYD)

If tested successfully, the Airline will consider the possibility of using the application on an ongoing basis in the future.

The application will be available for all passengers departing from Azerbaijan on the above flights, as well as for the citizens of Azerbaijan arriving in the country.

Passengers who have provided their digital passports through the IATA Travel Pass application will be served in priority order at the check-in counters. They will also be able to go through the border control via priority lane (Fast Track) upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

As a bonus for using the IATA Travel Pass application, each member of the AZAL Miles program who takes part in testing the application on the flights performed by AZAL and Buta Airways will be credited with additional 250 miles.

In May this year, AZAL and IATA discussed the possibility of using the IATA Travel Pass application in Azerbaijan. The introduction of the mobile application will contribute to the safe opening of borders and will allow to recover international passenger traffic to the pre-COVID-19 levels.

The IATA Travel Pass app can be downloaded for devices running on iOS (version 13.2 and above) and Android (version 6.0 and above) via the following links:

It should be noted that the IATA Travel Pass application is designed in a way enabling the personal data protection from unauthorized access. Personal information is not stored on IATA servers or other cloud services which minimizes the risk of their leakage.

Detailed instructions for using the application are available on the Airline's website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/iata-travel-pass.

Brief information about how the IATA Travel Pass works explained in this video:

News.Az