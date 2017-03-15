AZALJET launches flights from Azerbaijani regions to Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZALJET, low-cost brand of Azerbaijan Airlines, starts regular flights from Moscow Vnukovo Airport to Azerbaijani regions - Ganja and Gabala from March 15.

On the occasion of the first Moscow-Ganja flight a solemn event was held with the participation of AZAL vice-president Eldar Hajiyev and Director General of Vnukovo Airport Vasily Alexandrov on March 15, AzerTag reports.

Moscow-Ganja flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Moscow-Gabala flights - on Thursdays by Airbus A320 aircrafts.

At present, Azerbaijan Airlines carries out regular flights to four Russian cities: in addition to Vnukovo, AZALJET carries out flights to Moscow Domodedovo Airport, Saint Petersburg (Pulkovo), Kazan and Mineralnye Vody. Also a regular flight is carried out from Ganja to Saint Petersburg.

Airfare starts from 49 euro one way. Within the flights, the weight concept will be applied - the cost of baggage per kilo will be 2 euro.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights. Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

+ (99412) 598-88-80; *8880 E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.

News.Az

