AZANS introduces new Air Traffic Control System at Zangilan Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of rehabilitation of air navigation infrastructure for ensuring safety of flights, “AZANS” is introducing a new automated system of air traffic control at the Zangilan International Airport being currently under construction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told News.Az.

The system was successfully tested on 26 April with the joint participation of representatives of the “Azereronavigation” Air Traffic Department (“AZANS”) and “DFS Aviation Services” (“DAS”) which is responsible for air traffic control in Germany. It is based on the state-of-the-art Phoenix automated system developed by the specialists of DAS.

“The new international airports of Azerbaijan located in the liberated territories meet all modern safety standards and have a developed infrastructure that complies with the highest international requirements. The introduction of a new automated system at the Zangilan Airport will contribute to enhancing flight safety, as well as increase the airspace capacity,” said President of AZAL, Jahangir Asgarov.

“The cooperation between “AZANS” and “DFS Aviation Services” in the implementation of the Phoenix hardware and software system at the new international airports of Azerbaijan is of key importance in improving the level of flight safety,” noted Andreas Pouch, Managing Director of “DAS”.

All technical and operational staff of “AZANS” underwent appropriate training conducted by German specialists.

It is the second automated Phoenix ATC system that shall be operated by traffic control towers at the new airports of Azerbaijan. The first one was introduced by the German air navigation service at the Fuzuli International Airport in August 2021.

The international airport in Zangilan with a runway of 3,000 meter will be equipped with the latest navigation infrastructure that meets all international requirements and standards.

The Zangilan International Airport is expected to be operational in 2022.

News.Az