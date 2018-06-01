Azay Guliyev: Monuments to Khojaly will also be erected in other European countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, chairman of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations Azay Guliyev made a speech at the opening ceremony of a memorial plaque dedicated to victims of the Khojaly genocide in Slovenia's Dobrava Memorial Park Complex.

According to Musavat.com, Azay Guliyev thanked all the organizations involved in this project on behalf of Milli Majlis and the Council for State Support to NGOs. He noted that the tragedy of Khojaly is a very serious issue for every Azerbaijani, and the international community's objective assessment of this tragedy is very important. The Holocaust and the Khojaly genocide have a number of similar features. Guliyev said that in both genocides civilians were targeted and deliberately killed for their national belonging. At the same time, Azay Guliyev noted a very serious difference in the approach to both genocides. He said the Holocaust received an unambiguous assessment by the international community and the criminals were held responsible by the Nuremberg Tribunal. However, the international community demonstrates silence in relation to the Khojaly genocide and does show a fair approach to it, and those committing this crime against humanity have not been prosecuted. Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who committed the Khojaly genocide and admits it in the press, has not yet been held accountable. Those who have committed such crimes against humanity and those who commit genocide should be punished undoubtedly so that no other tragedies will be committed in the future. Nevertheless, Guliyev said that a number of countries gave a fair legal assessment to this tragedy, adding that the document adopted by the Slovenian Parliament in 2016 and the opening of this monument clearly demonstrate the solidarity of the Slovenian people with the Azerbaijanis. He thanked the Slovenian people for their friendly attitude to the Azerbaijani people, especially for the position they demonstrated on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azay Guliyev voiced hope that Slovenia's current initiative will be an example, and monuments in memory of Khojaly genocide victims will be erected in other European countries too.

The memorial plaque reads as follows: "This memorial is dedicated to the victims of the Azerbaijani town of Khohaly. 613 civilians, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly residents of Khojaly were killed as a result of the use of artillery and military hardware on the night of February 26, 1992. With this memorial in memory of Azerbaijani victims we express our protest against ethnic cleansing, racism, religious and national discrimination and stand for harmony of peace and humanism."

News.Az

