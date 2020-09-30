Azerbaijai President: Ours is the cause of justice, we are fighting on our own lands, we are fighting for the Motherland

+ ↺ − 16 px

“According to the information provided to me, all our wounded soldiers and officers live with the desire to recover soon and go back to the zone of military action, to continue the just war for the Motherland. Ours is the cause of justice, we are fighting on our own lands, we are fighting for the Motherland. We are fighting for a fair cause, and I am sure that in this conflict we will achieve what we want. Justice will be done and Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity. Our compatriots who have been living as IDPs for many years will also return to their native lands,” President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in a meeting with servicemen wounded in the aftermath of Armenia's military provocation launched on 27 September and being treated at the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry.

The head of state said: “Special attention is being paid to the families of martyrs in our country, and all necessary work is being done by the state. I can say that Azerbaijan can be considered an exemplary country in the world for the attention being paid to the families of martyrs. You know that on my instructions, all the families of martyrs are provided with apartments and houses by the state. This year alone, 1,500 families of martyrs will be provided with housing by the state. In the next two to three years, the families of our heroic sons who died in the first Karabakh war will be fully provided with houses and apartments. We still have martyrs today. We have had martyrs in the battles for the Motherland. May Allah rest their souls in peace, may Allah give patience to their families and relatives. Their blood does not and will not remain unavenged. The enemy is receiving a fitting rebuff.”

News.Az