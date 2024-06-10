Azerbaijan, Albania adopt action plan to raise co-op to new level in all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Albania Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held its first meeting on Monday, News.Az reports.

The first meeting of the #IntergovernmentalCommission on Economic Cooperation between #Azerbaijan and #Albania was fruitful. We discussed the issues arising from gas supply via #TAP to this country, gasification of Korca and other priority projects, expansion of… pic.twitter.com/tzbqQJ6Eqw — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) June 10, 2024

The meeting featured the adoption of an action plan that will raise cooperation between the two countries to a new level in all areas.Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov described the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission as fruitful.“The first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania was fruitful. We discussed the issues arising from gas supply via TAP to this country, gasification of Korca and other priority projects, expansion of Azerbaijan-Albania energy partnership with mutual participation of companies in the field of GreenEnergy, increase of investments,” the minister said on X.“We agreed to strengthen our efforts, quickly conclude discussions and make decisions on joint projects. We have adopted an Action Plan that will raise our cooperation to a new level in all areas,” he added.

News.Az