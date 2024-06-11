Azerbaijan, Albania mull COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with Albanian Minister of Tourism and Environment Mirela Kumbaro, who is on an official visit to the country, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on current and future opportunities for cooperation in environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity protection between the two countries.The parties also exchanged views on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

News.Az