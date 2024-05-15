Azerbaijan, Belarus hail development of ties in many areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko.

The sides stressed the significance of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s upcoming state visit to Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that it would give a new impetus to the friendly relations between the two nations, News.Az reports.They also emphasized the importance of the forthcoming 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled to take place in Minsk this June.The two also hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus across various domains and explored prospects for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

