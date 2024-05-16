Azerbaijan, Belarus seek to expand trade cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Belarus explored opportunities for expanding trade cooperation.

This matter was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with Belarusian Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Alexey Bogdanov and Minister of Industry Alexander Rogozhnik, News.Az reports.Minister Jabbarov said the meeting featured discussions on deepening economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.“During the meeting with Alexey Bogdanov, the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade, and Alexander Rogozhnik, the Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus, we acknowledged the deepening #economic relations between our countries. We provided insights into the antimonopoly reforms underway in Azerbaijan and explored opportunities for collaboration in expanding trade, developing industry, localizing production, and standardization efforts,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News.Az