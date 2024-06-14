Azerbaijan, China discuss issues of mutual interest in military field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday received a visiting delegation led by Deputy Chief of Office for International Military Cooperation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Major General Yao Qin, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), where the flowers were laid at graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and honored their blessed memories.Minister Hasanov welcomed the delegation and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that such visits would contribute to Azerbaijan-China military cooperation.It was noted that the heads of Azerbaijan and China play a special role in the development of relations between the states in a positive direction.Minister Hasanov spoke about the historical significance of the liberation of the long-lasting occupied lands for the Azerbaijani people after the Patriotic War, resulted with the Victory of the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He noted that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was completely ensured after the anti-terror operation in the Karabakh economic region without damaging any civilian population and infrastructure.He informed the Chinese guests about the current operational conditions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.Major General Yao Qin expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and highlighted the importance of such regular meetings to exchange experience between the armies of 2 countries, as well as to further develop relations. The Chinese guest invited the Azerbaijani defence chief to attend the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to be held in Beijing in September, 2024.It was noted that China and Azerbaijan are always ready to provide support for ensuring regional peace and stability.The meeting held extensive discussions on issues of mutual interest between Azerbaijan and China in military, military-technical and military educational fields.

News.Az