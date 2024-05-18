Azerbaijan, Cuba mull cooperation prospects, COP29-related issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Cuba Ruslan Rzayev met Friday with the country’s Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Eduardo Martinez Diaz, News.Az reports.

Highlighting historically friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations in recent years.During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science, technology, and environment. Discussions also revolved around the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29), scheduled to be held in Baku this November.Minister Eduardo Martinez Diaz congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting such a prestigious event as COP29, expressing Cuba’s readiness to support the country in this regard.During the meeting, the pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

