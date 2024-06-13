Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss co-op prospects, COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with Czech Ambassador to Baku Milan Sedláček, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues on environmental protection, as well as prospects for cooperation between the two countries.The two also exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), set to be hosted by Azerbaijan this November.

News.Az