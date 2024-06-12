Azerbaijan, EU mull environmental co-op prospects, COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev met with EU Ambassador to Baku Peter Michalko, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in environmental protection.They also exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.

News.Az