Azerbaijan, Iran explore prospects for cooperation in many areas

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met Tuesday with Ambassador of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran across political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural and other domains.

Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev wished Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi success in his future endeavors.

