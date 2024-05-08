Azerbaijan, Israel hold interministerial consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Israel held fruitful interministerial consultations.

Engaged in fruitful Interministerial Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Fariz Rzayev at @AzerbaijanMFA. Our robust bilateral relations were meticulously examined, seeking avenues for their continued growth. Additionally, we addressed the evolving dynamics in the… pic.twitter.com/WmWyW2r4HK — Aliza Bin Noun (@AlizaBinNoun) May 8, 2024

An Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and an Israeli delegation by Political Director at the Foreign Ministry Aliza Bin Noun, News.Az reports.The parties discussed robust bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.“Engaged in fruitful Interministerial Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev at the Azerbaijani Foreign MInistry. Our robust bilateral relations were meticulously examined, seeking avenues for their continued growth,” Aliza Bin Noun said on X.“Additionally, we addressed the evolving dynamics in the Middle East and the Caucasus. Grateful for the warm reception and the enriching exchange of ideas,” she added.

News.Az