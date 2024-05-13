Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to implement student exchange programme

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have agreed to implement a student exchange program of equal size, as discussed during a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Committee on Science and Education on Monday, News.Az reports.

Based on amendments to the cooperation agreement signed in the field of education and science between the two countries in 2017, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will exchange a total of 12 students annually across various educational levels, including bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and residency programs.Article 4 of the agreement stipulates the distribution of these students, with 3 allocated for bachelor's programs, 5 for master's programs, 2 for doctoral programs, and 2 for basic (general medicine) education and residency programs each year.

