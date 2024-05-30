Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye further enhancing strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Islamabad, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the ministers held a comprehensive discussion on various topics and shared goals to further enhance the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.The main focus of the agenda was on the issue of multilateral cooperation, which further strengthens the positions of the two countries at regional and global levels.FM Bayramov is also scheduled to meet with other high-ranking Pakistani officials as part of his visit to Islamabad.

News.Az