Azerbaijan, Russia to hold inter-parliamentary commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 19, an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by First Deputy Speaker Ali Huseynli, who also serves as a co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Commission, will pay a visit to Moscow to participate in the commission's 21st meeting.

The delegation includes members of the Milli Majlis – Nizami Safarov, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Russia, and group members Mikhail Zabelin, Azer Badamov, and Emin Hajiyev, News.Az reports.Discussions will focus on the prospects for developing inter-parliamentary cooperation between the countries, the commission's work plan, and collaboration in the field of transport and logistics between the two nations.As part of the visit, Milli Majlis deputy Mikhail Zabelin will also take part in the International Parliamentary Forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries.

News.Az