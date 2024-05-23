Azerbaijan, Serbia mull mine clearance issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military experts on engineering support from Azerbaijan and Serbia held a working meeting in line with the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan signed between the two countries’ defense ministries.

The meeting held at International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry focused on humanitarian mine clearance.At the meeting, the Chief of the Main Department of the Engineering Troops, Major General Anar Karimov gave detailed information to the guests about the mine clearance work done in the liberated territories after the victory in the Patriotic War under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.It was noted that the necessary engineering support measures continue in cooperation with other government authorities in a planned manner in order to organize a high-level military service in liberated territories with difficult terrain.The meeting exchanged views on the equipment in the armament of both countries for neutralization of mines, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ammunition, as well as the supply of engineering units and other necessary topics.

News.Az