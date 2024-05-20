Azerbaijan, Tajikistan ink several documents on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have inked seven documents on cooperation.

The documents were signed during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.Specifically, the following documents were signed:1. Memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and Anglo Asian Mining Plc;2. Memorandum of understanding between the Sanoatsodirotbonk, the State Unitary Enterprised Industrial and Export Bank of Tajikistan, and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan;3. Protocol of intentions on cooperation in the field of innovations in agriculture between the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the State Unitary Enterprise 'Center for Digitalization and Advanced Training of Agricultural Personnel' of the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan.4. Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Talco OJSC and Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC;5. Memorandum of understanding between the New Industrial Technologies Design Center under the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and Baku Steel Company CJSC;6. Memorandum on expansion of cooperation between Avesto Group LLC of Tajikistan and Azkompozit LLC;7. Memorandum on cooperation and interaction between the Tour TJ company and Turizm.az LLC.

News.Az