Azerbaijan: 104 more test positive for coronavirus; 1 dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 104 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), while one patient has died from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

Despite the efforts of doctors, an Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1949) infected with COVID-19, who was also suffering from cancer and diabetes mellitus, died. Currently, his/her family members and other people with whom he/she contacted are being identified and quarantined.

The headquarters noted that meanwhile, 38 more people have recovered from the infection.

Azerbaijan has confirmed 926 cases of the coronavirus pandemic so far. Of them, 100 have recovered and 9 have died. The rest 816 patients are receiving treatment in special hospitals. Of them, 27 patients are in critical condition, the state of 35 others is moderate-severe while the others feel good.

Up till now, 57,371 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to detect coronavirus cases.

News.Az

News.Az